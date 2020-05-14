Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,014,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 32.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders acquired 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of TVTY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.