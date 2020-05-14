TJX Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the typical volume of 2,419 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. AXA increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

