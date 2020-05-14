TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $130,350.11 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

