Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$14.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

