Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 705,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

