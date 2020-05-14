Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

TSEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.