TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

