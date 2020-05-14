TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of TPI Composites worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $162,728. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

