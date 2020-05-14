TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCON stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 418,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

