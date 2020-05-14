Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $215.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $292.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

