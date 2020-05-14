TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.