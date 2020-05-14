TransferCoin Market Cap Reaches $27,473.70 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,473.70 and approximately $271.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.