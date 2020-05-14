Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.02003935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00168905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

