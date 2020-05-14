Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Trigon Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Trigon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.