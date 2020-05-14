Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $2.62 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.02002428 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00085185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00170580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

