Triple Frond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 10.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of TransDigm Group worth $89,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 111,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $10.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.44. The company had a trading volume of 653,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,891. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

