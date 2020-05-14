Triple Frond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $300.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.16. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

