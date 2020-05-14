Triple Frond Partners LLC Takes $29.57 Million Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 372,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,567,000. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 3.3% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after acquiring an additional 395,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,777,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Dillon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 369,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.