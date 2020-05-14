Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $50.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.37 million to $53.27 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year sales of $205.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.69 million to $215.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.48 million, with estimates ranging from $212.93 million to $247.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

TSC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $408.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,264 shares of company stock valued at $604,306. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

