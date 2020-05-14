TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00007215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $58,190.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.02003935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00168905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

