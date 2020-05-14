TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 22.3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $150,707.72 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015703 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01707601 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.