TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $203,405.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $203,405.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.03470369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 880,210,648 coins and its circulating supply is 423,185,492 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

