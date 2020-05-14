TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut TUI to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.17 ($7.75).

TUI traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.34). 3,119,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

