Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,879,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,298.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.