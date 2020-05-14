Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.66 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 12.90%.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 2,981,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

