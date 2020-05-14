Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Issues Earnings Results

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 424,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,073. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TRWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

