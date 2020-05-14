U Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $325,691.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. U Network has a market cap of $4.49 million and $325,691.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars.

