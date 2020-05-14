UGAS Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.03470369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

