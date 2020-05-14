Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0432

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $10.40 million and $105,390.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.02488987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001840 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00646270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

