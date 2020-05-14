Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 217,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,179 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Under Armour by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Under Armour by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 947,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,929 shares in the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

