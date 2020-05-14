UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $69,738.12 and $55,205.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

