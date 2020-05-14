Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0052

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Unify has a market cap of $94,631.50 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00455166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005320 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.