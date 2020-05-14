United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 19,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Continental will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cfra reduced their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

