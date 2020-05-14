United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.15 ($42.03).

UTDI stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.32.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

