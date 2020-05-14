United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 4,029,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

