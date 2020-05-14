United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of United Rentals worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Cfra dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

