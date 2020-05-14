United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $4.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $7.00 on Thursday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.