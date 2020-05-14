United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,287 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 13,911,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

