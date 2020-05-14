United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $118.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

