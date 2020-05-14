UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 181,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $275.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

