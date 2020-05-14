UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,096 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $12.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.61. 5,704,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

