Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.08. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after acquiring an additional 391,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 237,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 629,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

