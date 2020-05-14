UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $256,159.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $256,159.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

