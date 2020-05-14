Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Upwork news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $115,642.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,409.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 646,498 shares of company stock worth $5,717,614 and have sold 103,452 shares worth $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.