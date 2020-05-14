US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USWS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USWS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 965,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,371. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.70. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. On average, analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

