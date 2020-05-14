USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). USA Compression Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $953.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.95%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.