USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, OKEx, Coinsuper and FCoin. USD Coin has a total market cap of $708.61 million and $754.25 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.02104038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Korbit, Poloniex, CPDAX, FCoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

