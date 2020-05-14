USDK (USDK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $75.24 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.80 million and approximately $75.24 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010598 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

