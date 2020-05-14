USDQ (USDQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.78 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $3.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00012737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00343563 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000893 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003484 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,583 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

