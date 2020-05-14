Utrum 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Utrum has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Utrum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $145,369.73 and approximately $44.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.02003935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00168905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum launched on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

